One dead following verbal argument in Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - One man is dead following a shooting in Harris County in the early morning of Wednesday.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an incident at around 3 a.m. in the 24700 block of Oconee in Tomball in reference to gunshots being heard and a victim on the ground.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, two men reportedly got into a verbal argument when one of them men left to retrieve a gun and returned to then shoot the other while arguing.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and is described as a white man in his early 40s.

In a report by KHOU, one of then men had gone out drinking with the two wives. when he was dropping the woman off at her home around when her husband confronted the man.

“Emergency responders say the victim, 41, was dead at the scene when they arrived. His wife had to be taken to the hospital because she was distraught from the shooting,” states the report.

The suspect surrendered and has been detained.

The investigation is ongoing.

