Advertisement

One dead following verbal argument in Harris County

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - One man is dead following a shooting in Harris County in the early morning of Wednesday.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an incident at around 3 a.m. in the 24700 block of Oconee in Tomball in reference to gunshots being heard and a victim on the ground.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, two men reportedly got into a verbal argument when one of them men left to retrieve a gun and returned to then shoot the other while arguing.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and is described as a white man in his early 40s.

In a report by KHOU, one of then men had gone out drinking with the two wives. when he was dropping the woman off at her home around when her husband confronted the man.

“Emergency responders say the victim, 41, was dead at the scene when they arrived. His wife had to be taken to the hospital because she was distraught from the shooting,” states the report.

The suspect surrendered and has been detained.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers in Central Texas arrested Allen Roberts (left) Abel Chavez (middle)...
‘Biggest bust’: More than $500K in meth off Central Texas streets
Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
Former church secretary in Central Texas pleads guilty to embezzling more than $150K from local church
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Fatal crash
Temple Police identify wrong-way driver killed in I-35 wreck
Police identify woman found dead in Copperas Cove

Latest News

Baby
East Texas deputies find infant twins abandoned after I-20 crash
Water break causes water outage throughout Odessa
UPDATE: Odessa water treatment plant back on, charging system
Bryan County man still missing after 4 years
4 years later, Oklahoma man still missing
Police hold a press conference in Uvalde on June 2, the week after Texas’ deadliest school...
Almost 100 Texas school districts have added their own police departments since 2017, but not everyone feels safer