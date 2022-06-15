Advertisement

Police investigating shooting in Temple

Temple police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured.
Temple police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured Tuesday evening.

It happened at around 8:05 p.m. in the 1400 block of Canyon Creek drive.

Officers found the two victims with gunshot wounds and a third man who was not injured.

The victim’s were taken to the hospital, but their conditions are not known at this time.

Police are currently looking for the suspects involved.

They say they may be in a dark-colored Dodge Dart with one broke headlight.

The vehicle was last seen headed eastbound on Canyon Creek Drive towards 5th Street.

Officers believe there may be multiple suspects.

If you know anything at all, call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
Former church secretary in Central Texas pleads guilty to embezzling more than $150K from local church
Law enforcement officers in Central Texas arrested Allen Roberts (left) Abel Chavez (middle)...
‘Biggest bust’: More than $500K in meth off Central Texas streets
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Fatal crash
Temple Police identify wrong-way driver killed in I-35 wreck
Police identify woman found dead in Copperas Cove

Latest News

KISD votes to end open lunch
KISD board votes to end long tradition of high school students leaving for lunch
Man accused of intentionally shooting and killing ex-girlfriend 9-year-old
Texas man accused of intentionally shooting, killing ex-girlfriend’s 9-year-old daughter
The record-breaking temperatures in Central Texas could have lasting health impacts for people...
Former local lifeguard warns about skin cancer amid Central Texas heat wave
Mike Chapman Soccer Field
Soccer field at University High named after beloved coach Mike Chapman