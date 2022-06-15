Police investigating shooting in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured Tuesday evening.

It happened at around 8:05 p.m. in the 1400 block of Canyon Creek drive.

Officers found the two victims with gunshot wounds and a third man who was not injured.

The victim’s were taken to the hospital, but their conditions are not known at this time.

Police are currently looking for the suspects involved.

They say they may be in a dark-colored Dodge Dart with one broke headlight.

The vehicle was last seen headed eastbound on Canyon Creek Drive towards 5th Street.

Officers believe there may be multiple suspects.

If you know anything at all, call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

