Temple PD: Death of man struck by vehicle on I-35 after series of interactions with officers not an ‘in-custody death’

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple say the death of an individual struck by a vehicle on I-35 after a series of interactions with police officers does not constitute an in-custody death.

Temple Police Department units were dispatched to the 1200 block of Allegiance Bend at approximately 7:48 a.m. on June 15, 2022 after a resident called police to report a suspicious man in the neighborhood.

At approximately 7:57 a.m., a police officer observed and had a “brief interaction” with an individual in the area. The officer checked records in the patrol unit’s computer and learned the subject had a misdemeanor theft warrant.

Shortly after 8 a.m., the police officer called dispatch and reported the individual was running towards a wood line in an effort to avoid detention.

The officer did not pursue the man and other officers arriving at the scene soon established a perimeter. A K-9 unit was also called to assist in the search for the subject.

At approximately 8:45 a.m., the individual was observed “walking northbound on the southbound side of Interstate 35, along the shoulder of the inside, center divider,” police said.

At approximately 8:59 a.m., an officer exited a patrol unit on the northbound side of I-35 and “directed” a taser at the individual without discharging it, police said.

The individual then began moving westbound and allegedly entered the southbound lanes of traffic, where he was struck by a vehicle.

The officer immediately called for Emergency Medical Services and began performing CPR on the man, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police said the man later succumbed to his injuries.

The police department said that under Texas Law, this incident does not meet the definition of an in-custody death.

The department clarified a person is considered to be “in the custody of a peace officer” when they are under arrest by a peace officer or under the physical control or restraint of a peace officer.

The Texas Department of Public Safety will investigate the man’s death on I-35. The Texas Rangers and the Temple Police Department will investigate the interaction between the individual and the police officers prior to his death.

The officer involved in this incident has been placed on administrative leave with pay, pending the results of an internal affairs investigation.

Police said this is an active investigation. The name of the man has not been released.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.