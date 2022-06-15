Advertisement

Texas deputies arrest suspect in sexual assault of jogger

Maleek Jamal Tristan, 19,
Maleek Jamal Tristan, 19,(Fort Bend County Jail)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRESNO, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect man has been arrested in connection to the sexual assault to a jogger in a Houston suburb.

Maleek Jamal Tristan, 19, was arrested May 31 and is currently in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail with a $150,000 bond.

Fort Bend County Sheriff deputies responded at at 2:46 p.m. March 22 to the 4000 block of W. Teal Run Estates and made contact with a woman in her 40s who was jogging on the track surrounding the retention pond behind the Estates of Teal Run Recreation Center.

The victim reported she had been dragged to the ground and sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

Tristian turned himself in to the Sheriff’s Office on May 28 on open warrants for evading bond forfeiture and criminal trespass.

“This case is an prime example of why we will never stop working on behalf of victims,” said Sheriff Fagan. “I am grateful for diligence of dedicated detectives who ultimately identified the suspect.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers in Central Texas arrested Allen Roberts (left) Abel Chavez (middle)...
‘Biggest bust’: More than $500K in meth off Central Texas streets
Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
Former church secretary in Central Texas pleads guilty to embezzling more than $150K from local church
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Fatal crash
Temple Police identify wrong-way driver killed in I-35 wreck
Police identify woman found dead in Copperas Cove

Latest News

Eimi Estrada,11, was last seen leaving her home on Monday
Austin Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl
credit card debt graphic
Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills
Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will face Democrat Beto O’Rourke in the November general...
Texas Governor’s race tightens in wake of Uvalde massacre
DreVion Booker, 16, was a basketball player at University High School in Waco, Texas.
No arrests made in fatal shooting of University High basketball player