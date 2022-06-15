Texas deputies arrest suspect in sexual assault of jogger

FRESNO, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect man has been arrested in connection to the sexual assault to a jogger in a Houston suburb.

Maleek Jamal Tristan, 19, was arrested May 31 and is currently in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail with a $150,000 bond.

Fort Bend County Sheriff deputies responded at at 2:46 p.m. March 22 to the 4000 block of W. Teal Run Estates and made contact with a woman in her 40s who was jogging on the track surrounding the retention pond behind the Estates of Teal Run Recreation Center.

The victim reported she had been dragged to the ground and sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

Tristian turned himself in to the Sheriff’s Office on May 28 on open warrants for evading bond forfeiture and criminal trespass.

“This case is an prime example of why we will never stop working on behalf of victims,” said Sheriff Fagan. “I am grateful for diligence of dedicated detectives who ultimately identified the suspect.”

