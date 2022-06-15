Advertisement

Texas Governor’s race tightens in wake of Uvalde massacre

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will face Democrat Beto O’Rourke in the November general...
Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will face Democrat Beto O’Rourke in the November general election.(MGN ONLINE PHOTOS)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A new Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday shows the gubernatorial race in Texas has tightened.

Of the voters polled, 48 percent support Republican incumbent Greg Abbott, while 43 percent support Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.

A Quinnipiac University poll in December 2021 had 52% of voters supporting Abbott compared to 37 percent supporting O’Rourke.

In the most recent poll, 46 percent of independents back Abbott while 40 percent back O’Rourke.

“The race tightens. Abbott, considered strong on leadership, slips. O’Rourke, considered long on empathy, rides the momentum of support from women and young Texans in the horse race to Austin,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

In the wake of the deadly Uvalde massacre, 32 percent of Texans polled say they are very concerned there will be a shooting at their child’s school while 29 percent said they are somewhat concerned.

“It’s a number that dramatically underscores the horror still reverberating in Texas households. A majority of parents fear the unthinkable could barge into the very schools their children attend,” said Malloy.

