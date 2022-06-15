Texas man accused of intentionally shooting, killing ex-girlfriend’s 9-year-old daughter

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Houston man is accused of intentionally shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend’s 9-year-old daughter and wounding the mother.

Jeremiah Jones, 22, was arrested around 6 p.m. on June 14 and charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Houston police.

The shooting was reported at around 10 p.m. on Monday, June 13. Police officers responding to a domestic disturbance call found 9-year-old Khylie suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and her mother suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Police said the girl was pronounced dead at the hospital and the mother was treated at the hospital and later released.

“This senseless act of domestic violence hits home for me and the HPD family. That sweet child was a student and member of our Police Activities League (PAL) program,” said Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, “Please pray for this angel, her mother and her family.”

The victim’s mother, Brittany Sorrells, described her daughter, Khylie, as a good basketball player who loved to make TikTok videos and was also in a program with the Houston Police Department.

According to KHOU, investigators said Sorrell was in an apartment with her three girls inside a bedroom watching TV when the suspect came in and was upset that she might be talking to other men since their break-up, police said. The suspect entered the home through an unlocked door.

A GoFundMe.com account has been set up to help pay for the funeral and medical expenses of 9-year-old Khylie.

