West Texas murder suspect arrested in Central Texas

By Rissa Shaw
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - A man wanted for murder in Lubbock has been arrested in Falls County.

Darius Johnson was arrested at the Marlin Police Dept. late Tuesday afternoon, according to Marlin Police Chief James Hommel.

“He came up to the PD to talk, and we had a warrant on him,” said Hommel.

As of late Tuesday night, Johnson remained at the Falls County Jail.

Hommel said authorities in Lubbock were planning to come and question him.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force nearly got involved.

Sources say they received a “collateral lead” on the murder warrant out of Lubbock and the team was on the way to Marlin but changed course after learning the suspect was already in custody.

