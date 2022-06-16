Amber Alert cancelled: North Texas teen found safe by police

HONEY GROVE, Texas (KWTX) - Braxton has been located and is safe at this time, according to the Honey Grove Police Department.

An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen girl who has been abducted in North Texas.

The Honey Grove Police Department is searching for Kionna Braxton, 13, who was last seen at 1:40 p.m. June 14 in the 1000 block of Elm Street.

She was last seen with blond and brown braids and wearing an orange and white cheerleading outfit and multicolored Crocs.

Brown is described as 4′11″ tall, 200 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials believe she may be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information is to call 903-378-2222.

