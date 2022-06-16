Advertisement

The AP Interview: Biden says recession is ‘not inevitable’

President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Washington.((AP Photo/Evan Vucci))
By JOSH BOAK
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden told The Associated Press on Thursday that the American people are “really, really down” after a tumultuous two years with the coronavirus pandemic, volatility in the economy and now surging gasoline prices that are hitting family budgets.

He said a recession is not inevitable and bristled at claims by Republican lawmakers that last year’s COVID-19 aid plan was fully to blame for inflation reaching a 40-year high, calling that argument “bizarre.”

As for the overall American mindset, Biden said, “People are really, really down.”

“They’re really down,” he said. “The need for mental health in America, it has skyrocketed, because people have seen everything upset. Everything they’ve counted on upset. But most of it’s the consequence of what’s happened, what happened as a consequence of the COVID crisis.”

Speaking to the AP in a 30-minute Oval Office interview, Biden addressed the warnings by economists that the United States could be headed for a recession.

“First of all, it’s not inevitable,” he said. “Secondly, we’re in a stronger position than any nation in the world to overcome this inflation.”

The president said he saw reason for optimism with the 3.6% unemployment rate and America’s relative strength in the world.

“Be confident, because I am confident we’re better positioned than any country in the world to own the second quarter of the 21st century,” Biden said. “That’s not hyperbole, that’s a fact.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers in Central Texas arrested Allen Roberts (left) Abel Chavez (middle)...
‘Biggest bust’: More than $500K in meth off Central Texas streets
Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
Former church secretary in Central Texas pleads guilty to embezzling more than $150K from local church
Fatal crash
Temple Police identify wrong-way driver killed in I-35 wreck
Jaylon Thornton faces charges of Injury to a Child by Omission due to reportedly delaying her...
Father of toddler who died from a gunshot wound surrenders to Waco authorities
The second largest canyon in the country lies in the heart of the Texas Panhandle
Texas Panhandle Officials: Avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage

Latest News

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will face Democrat Beto O’Rourke in the November general...
Texas Governor’s race tightens in wake of Uvalde massacre
FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against...
Judge blocks Texas investigating families of trans youth
President Biden speaks at the 2022 Summit of the Americas
Migration top priority at Summit of the Americas
January 6th Committee outlines Trump’s role in Capitol attacks
January 6th Committee outlines Capitol attacks during public hearing