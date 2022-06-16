Central Texas mourns loss of Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo volunteer Mike Alton

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texans are mourning the loss of a Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo volunteer, Mike Alton, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 61.

Alton started helping the livestock and calf scramble committees in 1983, making a difference in an uncountable number of children’s lives.

He was a life-long Moody resident, an ag teacher in Moody for 39-years, he served as mayor of Moody for 17-years, and he was a volunteer firefighter serving as fire chief for the past 25-years.

Mike Alton’s death came as a shock to loved ones after he suffered from what they believe was pneumonia related to Covid 19, among other health complications.

He’s survived by his wife Bonnie, children and grandchildren, as well as, many other family members and loved ones.

According to Alton’s obituary on the Pecan Grove Funeral Home website, visitation for Alton is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Waco funeral home.

Memorial services will be held Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m. at the Moody High School gymnasium with burial to follow at Moody Cemetery.

The family asks that memorials be made in Mike’s name to the Moody Volunteer Fire Department or the Moody Ag Boosters.

Link to Obituary:

https://www.pecangrovefuneral.com/memorials/michael-alton/4957054/index.php

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.