Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigating murder in road rage incident

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a road rage incident that lead to one person dead.

Deputies responded at about 9:20 a.m. June 15 to a shooting near the intersection of Dell Dale Street and Woodforest Blvd.

Upon arrival, they found the victim had been shot multiple times and was lying in the roadway.

Channelview EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to Ben Taub Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses advised the victim was driving a dark gray Mitsubishi Outlander and the suspect was driving a tan Honda car.

While driving north bound on Dell Dale ST, the victim and the suspect became involved in a road rage incident.

When both vehicles stopped for the traffic signal at Woodforest BLVD, the victim exited his vehicle and approached the driver’s side of the suspect’s vehicle where he shot the victim multiple times, and drove away.

A witness spoke to investigators at the scene and identified the suspect as Ricardo Ramirez, 19.

A number of Ramirez’ family members came to the scene, contacted Ramirez, and convinced him to surrender to investigators, according to deputies.

Murder charges are pending against Ramirez.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The case is being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit.

Anyone with any information regarding the case, contact the Homicide Unit at 713.274.9100 or call Crime Stoppers at 713.222.TIPS(8477).

