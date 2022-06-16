Harris County victim identified in road rage incident, suspect charged with murder with denied bond

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - Harris County Sheriff deputies have identified the victim in a road rage shooting Tuesday.

David Martinez, 42, was shot multiple times and transported to the Ben Taub Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies responded at about 9:20 a.m. June 15 to a shooting near the intersection of Dell Dale Street and Woodforest Blvd.

Witnesses advised the victim was driving a dark gray Mitsubishi Outlander and the suspect was driving a tan Honda car.

While driving north bound on Dell Dale St. the victim and the suspect became involved in a road rage incident.

When both vehicles stopped for the traffic signal at Woodforest Blvd., the victim exited his vehicle and approached the driver’s side of the suspect’s vehicle where he shot the victim multiple times, and drove away.

A witness spoke to investigators at the scene and identified the suspect as Ricardo Ramirez, 19.

A number of Ramirez’ family members came to the scene, contacted Ramirez, and convinced him to surrender to investigators, according to deputies.

Ramirez has been charged with murder and remains at the Harris County Jail with a denied bond.

The case is being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit.

Anyone with any information regarding the case, contact the Homicide Unit at 713.274.9100 or call Crime Stoppers at 713.222.TIPS(8477).

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.