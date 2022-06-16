The heat never really left, but the triple-digits will return!

Wednesday’s high temperature of 99° was just barely enough to break the five day streak of 100°+ temperatures but we’re expecting another long string of triple-digit days thanks to building high pressure. If there’s any days over the next ten that won’t see the triple-digits, it’ll be Friday and maybe Saturday as a few extra clouds return and some rain potentially pops up. Today’s forecast calls for morning clouds to give way to midday and afternoon sunshine. The extra sunshine will boost highs back into the upper 90s and triple-digits. Another thing returning today is the Saharan Dust! The haze was around Wednesday but not nearly as much as on Tuesday. Today’s hazy skies really return midday and into the afternoon and the dust should be in the highest concentration today and early tomorrow before finally moving out of here this weekend.

We’re generally expecting no major weather changes for the next five days. Temperatures will hover close to 100° through the weekend, but we’ll also have a chance for a pop-up afternoon shower or storm Friday. Friday’s rain should be few and far between but a quick downpour is certainly possible if those showers form. Saturday features another low chance of a pop-up afternoon shower or storm with maybe a third day of an afternoon shower Sunday. Rain chances are at 10% Friday, Saturday, and Sunday but Sunday is the least likely day for rain. The drips from the faucet this weekend shut off next week as high pressure again moves directly overhead. We’re forecasting high pressure to strengthen late next week too. The week will start out with temperatures as high as about 102° but late-week highs could creep as high as about 105°.

