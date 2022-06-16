Advertisement

Man injured after propane tank fire at Bryan business

PHI Air Medical transported a man following a propane tank fire at a Bryan business.
PHI Air Medical transported a man following a propane tank fire at a Bryan business.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One person is believed to have major injuries after a propane tank fire Thursday afternoon.

The Bryan Fire Marshal tells us they are investigating a propane tank fire at a filling station.

This happened at the WCTractor business at Highway 6 near Tabor Road in Bryan.

We had a crew on scene as a PHI Air Medical Helicopter landed and then transported the man to a hospital.

We’ve not heard details yet on the man’s injuries or how the fire happened.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers in Central Texas arrested Allen Roberts (left) Abel Chavez (middle)...
‘Biggest bust’: More than $500K in meth off Central Texas streets
Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
Former church secretary in Central Texas pleads guilty to embezzling more than $150K from local church
Fatal crash
Temple Police identify wrong-way driver killed in I-35 wreck
Jaylon Thornton faces charges of Injury to a Child by Omission due to reportedly delaying her...
Father of toddler who died from a gunshot wound surrenders to Waco authorities
The second largest canyon in the country lies in the heart of the Texas Panhandle
Texas Panhandle Officials: Avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
The AP Interview: Biden says recession is ‘not inevitable’
Camille's Thursday Evening Fastcast
Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: Loans, grants could help with rising college costs
A small plane crashed in Lady Bird Lake in Austin on June 16, 2022
Small plane crashes into Lady Bird Lake in Austin