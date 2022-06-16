MCC will promote Tyler Johnson to head baseball coach, pending board approval

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan president Dr. Johnette McKown stated that she will recommend Tyler Johnson to be the next head coach of the Highlander Baseball program.

Johnson is currently an assistant coach and worked for Mitch Thompson. Thompson became Baylor’s head baseball coach on Wednesday.

The MCC Board of Trustees will meet June 23 to vote on this recommendation.

Johnson tweeted, “Excited for the opportunity to be the next Head Coach at McLennan! All of it wouldn’t be possible without Dr. McKown, Coach Trochim, Mitch Thompson, my fellow coaches, my wife, Bailey, and our players. Thankful for all their support! Time to get back to work!”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.