Small plane crashes into Lady Bird Lake in Austin

A small plane crashed in Lady Bird Lake in Austin on June 16, 2022
A small plane crashed in Lady Bird Lake in Austin on June 16, 2022(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Travis County EMS and Austin Fire Department are responding to a plane crash at Lady Bird Lake.

The crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday just west of the I-35 bridge.

Officials said the “small plane” was occupied by one person when it crashed into the lake.

The person pulled from the wreckage was transported to a nearby hospital with “potentially serious injuries.”

