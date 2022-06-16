Small plane crashes into Lady Bird Lake in Austin
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Travis County EMS and Austin Fire Department are responding to a plane crash at Lady Bird Lake.
The crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday just west of the I-35 bridge.
Officials said the “small plane” was occupied by one person when it crashed into the lake.
The person pulled from the wreckage was transported to a nearby hospital with “potentially serious injuries.”
UPDATE: #ATCEMSSPARTAN drone video showing the aircraft submerged just below the surface. pic.twitter.com/wexI9MqpQS— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 16, 2022
