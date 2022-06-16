Advertisement

Revlon files for bankruptcy protection amid heavy debt load

FILE - Revlon products are on display in a store, Tuesday, July 5, 2016, in North Andover,...
FILE - Revlon products are on display in a store, Tuesday, July 5, 2016, in North Andover, Mass. Revlon, the 90-year-old multinational beauty company, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Thursday, June 16, 2022, weighed down by a heavy debt load, disruptions to its supply chain network and surging costs.(Elise Amendola | AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Revlon, the 90-year-old multinational beauty company, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, weighed down by debt load, disruptions to its supply chain network and surging costs.

The New York-based company said it expects to receive $575 million in financing from its existing lenders, which will allow it to keep its day-to-day operations running.

None of Revlon’s international operating subsidiaries are included in the proceedings, except for Canada and the United Kingdom. The filing was made in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Revlon, whose brands from Almay to Elizabeth Arden had been a mainstay on store shelves for decades, has struggled for years for failing to keep pace with changing beauty tastes and stiffer competition. It is backed by billionaire Ron Perelman’s MacAndrews & Forbes.

