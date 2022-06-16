Advertisement

Sen. Cruz, Cornyn introduce bill to rename Texas Post Office after fallen SPC Vanessa Guillén

Slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.
Slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KWTX) - Texas U.S. Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn have introduced the Senate companion to a bipartisan, bicameral bill renaming a Texas post office after Spc. Vanessa Guillén.

Guillén was a 20-year-old soldier of the United States Army stationed at Fort Hood Army Base when she was tragically murdered at the hands of another soldier on base.

In honor of Spc. Guillén, the bill renames the 5302 Galveston Road post office in Houston as the “Vanessa Guillén Post Office Building.” where Guillén was from.

”Spc. Guillén was taken far too soon in a heinous act of evil. By renaming a Houston post office after this fallen soldier, we commemorate Vanessa’s life, legacy, and service to our great nation,” said Cruz. “Guillén’s sacrifice was the catalyst that lead to the Army implementing meaningful change addressing the far too pervasive problem of sexual assault and harassment across the entire service.”

