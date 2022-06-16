Advertisement

Sheriff to ‘track star’ who escaped from deputy: ‘Stay cool, Homie! Catch you on the flip side’

Kyle Lynn Harrison, 36, is wanted for alleged possession of a controlled substance, tampering...
Kyle Lynn Harrison, 36, is wanted for alleged possession of a controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair an investigation, and evading arrest.(Freestone County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies in Central Texas have a question for a wanted fugitive who escaped from a deputy after a taser just missed him: “Yo, Home Slice, where you be hanging the last couple days?”

Kyle Lynn Harrison, 36, mockingly described by the sheriff as a “track star” who “still runs fairly decent,” is wanted for alleged possession of a controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair an investigation, and evading arrest.

Freestone County Sheriff Jeremy Shipley said Harrison is “fairly lucky” the deputy’s deployed taser just missed him as he was getting away.

“Where he might have been a smidgen quicker on his feet, he wasn’t thinking very quickly seeing that we know who he is, and now he’s just added more charges to himself,” the sheriff said.

“If you see this track star and agility beast of yester years, holla at your boys in the blue and tan at the FCSO so we can get him registered in the hospitality suite that he’s earned.”

Shipley urged Harrison to do the right thing and surrender to authorities. “I just ask that you tip toe or at least walk slowly when you arrive because I have bad knees that wouldn’t appreciate bringing back my glory days,” Shipley joked.

The sheriff also warned the fugitive’s family and “homies” against helping elude authorities. “He won’t be the only one with charges being filed, and we’ll make that FCSO suite we’re reserving, a double occupancy.”

“Stay cool, Homie! Catch you on the flip side,” Shipley added.

