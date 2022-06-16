Sheriff to ‘track star’ who escaped from deputy: ‘Stay cool, Homie!’ See on the flip side’

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies in Central Texas have a question for a wanted fugitive who escaped from a deputy after a taser just missed him: “Yo, Home Slice, where you be hanging the last couple days?”

Kyle Lynn Harrison, 36, mockingly described by the sheriff as a “track star” who “still runs fairly decent,” is wanted for alleged possession of a controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair an investigation, and evading arrest.

Freestone County Sheriff He’s fairly lucky as well, seeing that the Deputy’s deployed taser just missed him as he was getting away. However, where he might have been a smidgen quicker on his feet, he wasn’t thinking very quickly seeings that we know who he is, and now he’s just added more charges to himself.

If you see this track star and agility beast of yester years, holla at your boys in the blue and tan at the FCSO so we can get him registered in the hospitality suite that he’s earned.

If you’re reading this, Mr. Kyle Harrison, and you feel like doing the right thing, come turn yourself in. I just ask that you tip toe or at least walk slowly when you arrive because I have bad knees that wouldn’t appreciate bringing back my glory days.

Mr. Kyle Lynn Harrison is wanted for the following charges :

If any of his homies decide to assist in his concealment from law enforcement, he won’t be the only one with charges being filed, and we’ll make that FCSO suite we’re reserving, a double occupancy.

Stay cool, Homie! Catch you on the flip side.

