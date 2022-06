TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a teen runaway.

T’shariya Pinson-Mathis,16, was last seen in the 300 block of North 9th Street.

She is described as 4′10″, 178 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is to contact 254-298-5500.

