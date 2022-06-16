Texas 5-year-old bitten by Copperhead hidden in leaves

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas boy was the scary victim of a Copperhead bite outside his family home earlier this month.

When the boy, Daniel, was picking up leaves with his uncle June 1, he accidently picked up the snake, according to a report by the Star Telegram.

The snake the struck the boy, injecting venom into his hand.

The uncle quickly dispatched the copperhead with a pair of gardening shears and rushed Daniel to an emergency room in Houston.

A toxicologist was on site and treated Daniel with antivenom, as stated in a Facebook post from Brandy Smith.

