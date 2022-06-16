Advertisement

Texas 5-year-old bitten by Copperhead hidden in leaves

A 5-year-old boy was bitten by a copperhead snake in Texas
A 5-year-old boy was bitten by a copperhead snake in Texas(Courtesy Photo)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas boy was the scary victim of a Copperhead bite outside his family home earlier this month.

When the boy, Daniel, was picking up leaves with his uncle June 1, he accidently picked up the snake, according to a report by the Star Telegram.

The snake the struck the boy, injecting venom into his hand.

The uncle quickly dispatched the copperhead with a pair of gardening shears and rushed Daniel to an emergency room in Houston.

A toxicologist was on site and treated Daniel with antivenom, as stated in a Facebook post from Brandy Smith.

To read the full story, click here.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers in Central Texas arrested Allen Roberts (left) Abel Chavez (middle)...
‘Biggest bust’: More than $500K in meth off Central Texas streets
Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
Former church secretary in Central Texas pleads guilty to embezzling more than $150K from local church
Fatal crash
Temple Police identify wrong-way driver killed in I-35 wreck
Jaylon Thornton faces charges of Injury to a Child by Omission due to reportedly delaying her...
Father of toddler who died from a gunshot wound surrenders to Waco authorities
The second largest canyon in the country lies in the heart of the Texas Panhandle
Texas Panhandle Officials: Avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage

Latest News

Slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.
Sen. Cruz, Cornyn introduce bill to rename Texas Post Office after fallen SPC Vanessa Guillén
Alton started helping the livestock and calf scramble committees in 1983, making a difference...
Central Texas mourns loss of Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo volunteer Mike Alton
Judge Taylor
Waco Municipal Judge to retire after 12 years
Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigating murder in road rage incident