Triple digit count continues to go up

We’re generally expecting no major weather changes for the next five days. Temperatures will hover close to 100° through the weekend, but we’ll also have a chance for a pop-up afternoon shower or storm Friday. Friday’s rain should be few and far between but a quick downpour is certainly possible if those showers form. Saturday features another low chance of a pop-up afternoon shower or storm with maybe a third day of an afternoon shower Sunday. Rain chances are at 10% Friday, Saturday, and Sunday but Sunday is the least likely day for rain. The drips from the faucet this weekend shut off next week as high pressure again moves directly overhead. We’re forecasting high pressure to strengthen late next week too. The week will start out with temperatures as high as about 102° but late-week highs could creep as high as about 105°.

Additionally, Saharan dust is expected to continue to paint a golden hue over our skies, meaning that in addition to the sunshine, we expect to be a little hazy as well. This can reduce air quality and can cause issues for those with sensitive lung issues. This plume should dissipate for the weekend, but another plume may make its way in to start next week. It also has kept the tropics quiet and that looks to be the case for the next 2-5 days with little chance for anything to develop into a named storm.

