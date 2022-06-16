Advertisement

Waco Municipal Judge to retire after 12 years

Judge Taylor
Judge Taylor(City of Waco)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Judge Christopher Taylor has announced his retirement from the City of Waco Municipal Court after serving his role for the past 12 years, effective July 31.

Taylor was originally hired in February 2001 as an Assistant City Attorney and served as Police Legal Advisor and Municipal Court Prosecutor. In 2010, he was appointed Municipal Judge.

During his tenure with the City of Waco, Judge Taylor transitioned the Court into a Court of Record, partnered with Baylor Law School to ensure legal representation for all persons regardless of ability to pay, and created an Indigent Docket to evaluate a person’s ability to pay owed fines and to provide alternative means to satisfy the debt, like community service, if appropriate.

Upon retiring, he intends to explore a calling of full-time teaching and encouraging students.

“Judge Taylor has been an excellent lawyer as a prosecutor and an admirable judge, known for his fairness and professionalism,” said Mayor Dillon Meek. “We thank him for his 21 years of service to our community and wish him well in his retirement.”

The City will initiate a recruitment search for a new Municipal Court Judge immediately and is developing a schedule and process for City Council’s appointment of a new judge.

