Water levels continue to drop at area lakes

Lake levels continue to drop
Lake levels continue to drop(Megan Vanselow)
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - While levels at Lake Waco currently sit six feet below normal, the water is actually 14 feet below where it was this time a year ago, as lake levels were above normal last year like they had been for the last five to seven years.

“Unfortunately the public might see some of their favorite launches close. We have already closed some areas that are just not safe for the public,” Lake Waco Park Ranger Jared Briscoe said Wednesday.

Briscoe says the decline in water levels is happening gradually. “Last month we were five feet below normal, the month before that we were four feet below normal,”

KWTX Meteorologists say the trend will continue.

“We are shaving off about a hundredth or a few hundredths of a foot every day and unless we get more rain soon we are going to continue to see these lake levels drop significantly,” Meteorologist Sean Bellafiore explained.

According to Chief Meteorologist Brady Taylor, area lakes have not hit record lows yet, but are getting close.

He says the records they are approaching were all set much later in the year, in October or December. With levels creeping toward record lows this early in the season it could mean drastic measures will need to be taken if things don’t improve.

While boat launches are able to remain open, the Corps of Engineers says they need boaters to pay close attention, even if they feel they know the lake well.

“As you move into shallow water and you see depth finder start to tick up you want to slow down, have a spotter on the front of your boat,” Briscoe explained.

