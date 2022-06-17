Advertisement

Army Corps of Engineers close boat ramps at Waco Lake due to low water levels

Boat ramp at Waco Lake
Boat ramp at Waco Lake(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Army Corps of Engineers on Friday announced the boat ramps at Waco Lake’s Airport Beach and Airport Park are closed as a result of low water conditions.

“The ends of the concrete ramps are too shallow for motorized vessel trailers to launch safely without risking trailer damage,” the corps said.

Alternative locations for boat launching are Koehne Park, Midway Park, Twin Bridges, Speegleville Park, Lacy Point, and Reynolds Creek.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers in Central Texas arrested Allen Roberts (left) Abel Chavez (middle)...
‘Biggest bust’: More than $500K in meth off Central Texas streets
Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
Former church secretary in Central Texas pleads guilty to embezzling more than $150K from local church
Fatal crash
Temple Police identify wrong-way driver killed in I-35 wreck
Jaylon Thornton faces charges of Injury to a Child by Omission due to reportedly delaying her...
Father of toddler who died from a gunshot wound surrenders to Waco authorities
The second largest canyon in the country lies in the heart of the Texas Panhandle
Texas Panhandle Officials: Avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage

Latest News

“The Quarry” was released on Friday, June 10th, 2022.
‘The Quarry’ is an 80s horror throwback worth the playthrough
Simply Mac has closed its doors
Simply Mac abruptly closes in Waco
File graphic
Brush fire in Northern Williamson County threatening homes; I-35 closed
Simply Mac in Waco
“Here I am without a laptop”: Customers left in the dark after Waco Simply Mac abruptly closes doors