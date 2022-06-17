Army Corps of Engineers close boat ramps at Waco Lake due to low water levels

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Army Corps of Engineers on Friday announced the boat ramps at Waco Lake’s Airport Beach and Airport Park are closed as a result of low water conditions.

“The ends of the concrete ramps are too shallow for motorized vessel trailers to launch safely without risking trailer damage,” the corps said.

Alternative locations for boat launching are Koehne Park, Midway Park, Twin Bridges, Speegleville Park, Lacy Point, and Reynolds Creek.

