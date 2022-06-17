Advertisement

Brush fire in Northern Williamson County threatening homes; I-35 closed

By Rosemond Crown
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - The Salado Volunteer Fire Department is battling two fires, including a blaze threatening several homes in northern Williamson County and resulting in the closure of I-35 in the area.

Salado Volunteer Fire Chief Jim Franz said someone was cutting hay and a spark from the equipment ignited a fire that has burned multiple acres along FM 2268.

The Texas A&M Forest Service, several Bell County fire departments and the Bell County Fire Marshall all responded to the fire.

This fire was contained as of 5:30 p.m. Friday. Fire marshals took over the response because the Salado Volunteer Firefighters has to leave the scene to respond to second fire in Jarrell.

KWTX was told that fire has consumed about 25 acres and multiple homes are in danger.

That blaze is behind the McDonald’s at Sonterra Blvd. and Limestone Terrace.

I-35 is shut down near the fire in Williamson County. Avoid the area.

