Advertisement

Car wreck in Temple leads to foot pursuit, standoff involving armed man

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested an armed suspect after car crash led to a brief pursuit and, eventually, a standoff with officers Friday afternoon.

At about 1:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to a traffic accident at the intersection of E. Avenue H and S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

A man involved in the accident fled the scene on-foot and officers located him in the 1400 block of S. Fourth Street.

Police said the man was armed with a gun. After a standoff that lasted more than an hour, the armed suspect was taken into custody.

The Temple Police Department is still trying to positively identify the subject and confirm his involvement in the accident.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers in Central Texas arrested Allen Roberts (left) Abel Chavez (middle)...
‘Biggest bust’: More than $500K in meth off Central Texas streets
Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
Former church secretary in Central Texas pleads guilty to embezzling more than $150K from local church
Fatal crash
Temple Police identify wrong-way driver killed in I-35 wreck
Jaylon Thornton faces charges of Injury to a Child by Omission due to reportedly delaying her...
Father of toddler who died from a gunshot wound surrenders to Waco authorities
The second largest canyon in the country lies in the heart of the Texas Panhandle
Texas Panhandle Officials: Avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage

Latest News

Simply Mac in Waco
“Here I am without a laptop”: Customers left in the dark after Waco Simply Mac abruptly closes doors
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, arrives at a blood donation event at the Herby Ham Activity...
Caught between A+ NRA rating and nation reeling from massacres, John Cornyn is key to whether gun safety deal advances
File Photo
Texas rejects more rigorous teacher certification exam
The shooting happened at a party involving Baylor students at 2300 S. 2nd Street in Waco.
Waco Police identify suspect in deadly shooting at off campus party near Baylor