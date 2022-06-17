Car wreck in Temple leads to foot pursuit, standoff involving armed man

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested an armed suspect after car crash led to a brief pursuit and, eventually, a standoff with officers Friday afternoon.

At about 1:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to a traffic accident at the intersection of E. Avenue H and S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

A man involved in the accident fled the scene on-foot and officers located him in the 1400 block of S. Fourth Street.

Police said the man was armed with a gun. After a standoff that lasted more than an hour, the armed suspect was taken into custody.

The Temple Police Department is still trying to positively identify the subject and confirm his involvement in the accident.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.