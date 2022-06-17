Central Texas high school football coaching changes

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - There have been a number of coaching changes in Central Texas over the past few weeks.

Moody ISD hired Matt Hurst to be their new head football coach and assistant athletic director.

Killeen High School hired Josh Sadler to be their athletic coordinator and head football coach.

Whitney ISD hired David Haynes Jr. as their next athletic director and head football coach.

