Cincinnati Customs and Border Patrol seizes 45 Ibs of Ketamine worth $300K

CBP officers in Cincinnati intercepted four shipments that were destined for foreign countries...
CBP officers in Cincinnati intercepted four shipments that were destined for foreign countries that all contained the narcotic Ketamine.(US Customs and Border)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI, Ohio (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have intercepted four shipments transiting through the Port of Cincinnati containing Ketamine.

The officers seized the shipments June 8 destined to locations in Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

After officers took a closer look at a shipment of cosmetics from Canada, they found it contained four vacuum-sealed boxes full of a white crystalline substance confirmed to be ketamine.

Officers identified three additional suspect shipments containing packages of protein nutritional supplements that turned out to be ketamine.

The shipments originated in Canada and the United Kingdom.

In total, officers seized 45 lbs. of ketamine powder valued at $300,000.

“Our officers are committed to keep our country and communities safe from illegal and dangerous drugs,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago Field Office. “These seizures are one example of the quality enforcement work the officers do on a daily basis.”

Ketamine is a Schedule III drug used in both human and veterinary medicine to induce sedation, immobility, and relief from pain. It has recently been used by medical professionals for mental health and substance use disorders.

“We value our relationships with our law enforcement counterparts worldwide,” said Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie. “Prescription drugs are provided by practitioners for legitimate medical purposes, but transnational criminals exploit dependencies and addictions to sell their illicit goods. Our officers are trained to identify shipments that contain these potentially dangerous substances, and will continue to work to keep private citizens and their families safe.”

