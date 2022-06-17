Daughter of fallen Central Texas soldier awarded scholarship, will attend college at no cost

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The daughter of a soldier who died from a condition linked to his military service has been chosen for a nationwide scholarship in which she gets to choose any college to attend at no cost.

2022 Copperas Cove High School graduate Danielle Devins was chosen for the full-ride, four year scholarship given by No Greater Sacrifice, a nonprofit dedicated to investing in the children of the nation’s fallen and wounded service members.

Danielle and her mother, Ann Scotti, said they had no idea how they’d pay for college after the passing of Danielle’s dad, Staff Sergeant Horace Lamont Devins.

Danielle’s dad passed away in 2014 as a result of multiple sclerosis, linked to a condition that was a result of his 15 years of military service in the U.S. Army.

Ann, now a military veteran, and her husband Lamont spent multiple years stationed at Fort Hood.

The Lamont Family (Courtesy Photos)

“This opportunity truly relieves the financial burden off my family and makes life just a little bit simpler knowing I will be able to attend my university of choice debt free,” Danielle said.

Danielle has excelled as a student in Copperas Cove ISD. She finished with a GPA of 4.78 and ranked third in her class of more than 450 graduates.

She was also a leader outside of the classroom.

Danielle held multiple leadership positions in school clubs and organizations, participated in athletics, and volunteered more than 300 hours in her community.

She says when she learned she was receiving the scholarship over a zoom call, she broke down and cried.

“My family and I have been through so much after my dad’s passing and I have worked so hard, in and out of school, to achieve everything that I have today,” she said. “That is why I see this scholarship not only as an award but also as an acknowledgment of all my hard work, my high academic achievements and my perseverance through adversity.”

Danielle with friends and family (Courtesy Photos)

Danielle was accepted to both of her top choices for college at the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Southern California.

She’s decided to put her scholarship to use at UT, which is valued at around $120,000.

“I chose UT for two reasons,” Danielle said. “To be honest my mom was really pushing USC, but I chose UT because I love Texas. I don’t want to leave Texas and number two the school I got accepted into is the College of Natural Sciences and I plan to peruse public health/pre dentistry.”

Danielle also has an older sister attending UT in Austin for her master’s degree.

Next week, Danielle and her mom will travel to Washington, D.C. where the Cove graduate will officially be awarded the life-changing scholarship and she says for everything, she’s incredibly thankful.

“I’m just so grateful.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.