Ex-Texas officer charged in fatal shooting of chase suspect

The Tarrant County grand jury indicted former Arlington police officer Robert Phillips in the...
The Tarrant County grand jury indicted former Arlington police officer Robert Phillips in the Oct. 20 fatal shooting of Jesse Fischer of Addison, Texas.(Courtesy Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former North Texas police officer was indicted Thursday on a murder count in the fatal shooting of a suspect after a slow-speed vehicle chase.

The Tarrant County grand jury indicted former Arlington police officer Robert Phillips in the Oct. 20 fatal shooting of Jesse Fischer of Addison, Texas.

Phillips was fired two days after the shooting for violating Arlington Police Department policy. Phillips violated policy limiting when officers may put themselves in the path of a moving vehicle and when they may shoot at a moving vehicle. Police Chief Al Jones said.

Phillips could be sentenced to five to 99 years or life in prison if convicted. It was unclear from jail records if he had an attorney.

Fischer had twice driven away from officers during traffic stops when he drove onto a dead-end street and turned his vehicle around, police said. Phillips stopped his vehicle, got out, then fired as Fischer drove toward him.

