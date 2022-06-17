Advertisement

Good News Friday: June 17, 2022

By Alfonso Rosales
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three Waco ISD Teachers and Principals of the year were each awarded a $1,000 check from community sponsors. The district wants to thanks those sponsors for their support and dedication to student’s education. Waco ISD wants to congratulate Mark Dominguez, Nora Burnham, and Lena Ortiz.

Midway ISD was recognized as one of the best communities in the nation for music education. For the 14th year in a row, the district’s commitment to music education is being recognized by the NAMM foundation. Midway ISD is one of 738 school districts with this honor.

A new study by Safe-wise has ranked Hewitt as the 33rd safest city in Texas. Researchers say the low incidents of violent crime and a lower property crime rate are reasons for such a high ranking. Unfortunately, no other city in our area made the top 50. But way to go Hewitt on this ranking.

Copperas Cove ISD wants to congratulate its students for outscoring other students in the region on the end of year state exams. They outperformed others in U.S History and have greatly improved their English and Biology scores. Allyssa Kimball just graduated and mastered all of her exams and will study Psychology at Texas state University this fall.

Lastly, we want to wish a big Happy early Birthday to a fellow viewer’s son. Titus turns the big 10 this Saturday. His family wanted him to know that he is loved so much. Again, Happy Birthday Titus, may you have many more.

