Advertisement

Harris County deputies release video of vehicle in fatal shooting of 8-year-old

A white or grey colored 4-door sedan possibly a KIA Optima with extensive front-end damage...
A white or grey colored 4-door sedan possibly a KIA Optima with extensive front-end damage along the passenger side hood to the bottom fender.(Harris County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance photos of a vehicle used in a shooting that killed Paul Vasquez,7, Sunday.

Deputies responded to a call at 10:45 p.m. June 12 in the 13821 block of McNair Street where the victim sustained a gunshot wound during that drive by shooting. 

Also home at the time of the shooting was the victim’s mother and two older brothers.

Vasquez was transported to Ben Taub hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest where he was later pronounced deceased. 

Homicide investigators determined that a white or grey colored 4-door sedan possibly a KIA Optima drove by the residence and fired into the home multiple times.  

The vehicle has extensive front-end damage along the passenger side hood to the bottom fender. 

The motive for the shooting is unknown and investigators have identified no suspects at this time.  

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers in Central Texas arrested Allen Roberts (left) Abel Chavez (middle)...
‘Biggest bust’: More than $500K in meth off Central Texas streets
Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
Former church secretary in Central Texas pleads guilty to embezzling more than $150K from local church
Fatal crash
Temple Police identify wrong-way driver killed in I-35 wreck
Jaylon Thornton faces charges of Injury to a Child by Omission due to reportedly delaying her...
Father of toddler who died from a gunshot wound surrenders to Waco authorities
The second largest canyon in the country lies in the heart of the Texas Panhandle
Texas Panhandle Officials: Avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage

Latest News

CBP officers in Cincinnati intercepted four shipments that were destined for foreign countries...
Cincinnati Customs and Border Patrol seizes 45 Ibs of Ketamine worth $300K
McLennan County Commissioner Lester Gibson. (File)
McClennan County Commissioner Lester L. Gibson passes away
The suspect sped away from the scene.
Harris County Deputies: Victim sent to hospital in road rage incident
New details in the investigation of the school shooting in Uvalde Texas.
Chairman: Voluntary testimony from Uvalde police uncertain