Harris County Deputies: Victim sent to hospital in road rage incident

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A victim in a road rage incident has been taken to the hospital in Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at around 6:30 a.m. June 17 at the intersection of West Road and Queenston where the victim was in his vehicle.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the suspect fled the scene.

The victim was taken by Lifeflight in serious condition.

In a report by KHOU, the victim and another driver each cut each other off when the other driver fired multiple shots into the victim’s car at the intersection

The suspect driver then sped off in a gold sedan, deputies said.

Investigators are looking at surveillance videos.

