“Here I am without a laptop”: Customers left in the dark after Waco Simply Mac abruptly closes doors

The store used to be a place people could take their Apple products to be repaired, but the company has abruptly closed up shops across the nation, including the store in Waco.

“I brought my wife’s laptop to be fixed,” Matt Buchanan of Belton said. “It was a busted battery. I came in, I think it was about May 20th, to have them take a look at it.”

Buchanan walked away expecting to pick up the laptop in about two weeks, but he had no idea the company Simply Mac would be filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy and immediately closing all of its locations with customer’s belongings inside.

“Gave them a call and couldn’t get ahold of them,” Buchanan said. “Found out the company had gone bankrupt and that they have closed. Here I am without a laptop.”

The morning of June 9th, a letter went out to all employees saying challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic forced their hand; stores closed shop, employees would not collect their paychecks, and the fate of all of the customer’s items is unknown.

“I would think that a company that services people and takes devices should be obligated to follow up with people to give their property back,” Buchanan said. “We have a bunch of financial information, pictures of our daughter, and just a lot of personal information on there, things that getting another laptop wouldn’t replace.”

Buchanan has reached out to Simply Mac, Apple, the Waco City Manager, and the property manager but has had no luck.

KWTX reach out to Simply Mac and has not heard back.

Apple says they are working with individuals.

“Apple is working to support customers who have repairs collected by Simply Mac … We may not have all of the answers right now. It’s still developing, but we are going to support the customers.”

However, Buchanan has no time to wait as he is moving out of state in two weeks.

“I am just very concerned that if we do move out of the area that I am not going to ever get my laptop back,” he said.

Customers experiencing issues with Simply Mac are invited to reach out to apple to come to some sort of resolution.

