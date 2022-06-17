Advertisement

McClennan County Commissioner Lester L. Gibson passes away

McLennan County Commissioner Lester Gibson. (File)
McLennan County Commissioner Lester Gibson. (File)(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Retired McClennan County Commissioner Lester L. Gibson has passed away the morning of June 17, according to his family.

Commissioner Gibson retired from McLennan County on December 31, 2018, after serving the citizens of McLennan County for 28 years and was the longest serving county commissioner in McLennan County’s history.

He was the third African American to serve on the McLennan County Commissioners Court.

Serving the constituents of Precinct 2, he was the first African American to be elected to the position.

Prior to his serving on the McLennan County Commissioners Court, he served for two years as the city council member from District 1 on the Waco City Council.

“As one of the founders of the Texas Organization of Black County Commissioners, his work and advocacy spanned state and national boundaries,” said Bellmead Mayor Taylor Gibson. “He will long be remembered for his work with the youth in our community, the expansion of economic development, and his voice for equity and inclusion.”

“He was a tireless advocate for the marginalized and the downtrodden and his voice of advocacy for fairness and inclusion will be deeply missed. Dedicated to the people of McLennan County, the impact of his decades of devoted public service is evident in the work he championed, in the young people he inspired, and so much more,” said McLennan County Commissioner Patricia Miller. “His legacy will live on not only through his family, but in all the charitable endeavors he shaped. I valued his mentoring and his support. I mourn his passing and honor his legacy.”

Gibson was a 1967 graduate of A.J. Moore High School and a 1974 graduate of Baylor University. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving honorably in the United States Navy.

The father, grandfather, and great-grandfather leaves to cherish his memory a wife, Mrs. Coque Gibson, a daughter and three sons, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Service arrangements are pending.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers in Central Texas arrested Allen Roberts (left) Abel Chavez (middle)...
‘Biggest bust’: More than $500K in meth off Central Texas streets
Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
Former church secretary in Central Texas pleads guilty to embezzling more than $150K from local church
Fatal crash
Temple Police identify wrong-way driver killed in I-35 wreck
Jaylon Thornton faces charges of Injury to a Child by Omission due to reportedly delaying her...
Father of toddler who died from a gunshot wound surrenders to Waco authorities
The second largest canyon in the country lies in the heart of the Texas Panhandle
Texas Panhandle Officials: Avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage

Latest News

CBP officers in Cincinnati intercepted four shipments that were destined for foreign countries...
Cincinnati Customs and Border Patrol seizes 45 Ibs of Ketamine worth $300K
A white or grey colored 4-door sedan possibly a KIA Optima with extensive front-end damage...
Harris County deputies release video of vehicle in fatal shooting of 8-year-old
The suspect sped away from the scene.
Harris County Deputies: Victim sent to hospital in road rage incident
New details in the investigation of the school shooting in Uvalde Texas.
Chairman: Voluntary testimony from Uvalde police uncertain