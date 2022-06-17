Motorcyclist killed in Killeen after drunk driver failed to yield the right of way, police say

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Coy Caleb Morris, 21, is the motorcyclist killed in a collision on June 10 when the drunk driver of a Mercedes allegedly failed to yield the right of way, the Killeen Police Department announced.

The collision happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. at the the intersection of W. Veterans Memorial Blvd. and Stringer Street.

A preliminary investigation revealed Morris was riding a black Honda Motorcycle eastbound in the inside lane in the 700 block of Veterans Memorial Blvd. when the driver of a black Mercedes failed to yield-right of way-turning left onto Stringer Street.

Morris’ motorcycle collided into the front of the Mercedes and both Morris and his passenger were thrown off the bike, police said.

Morris and his passenger were immediately transported to local hospitals in critical condition.

The driver of the Mercedes was treated for minor injuries at the scene and was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Morris succumbed to his injuries on June 13, 2022 and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Keith Reed.

The Killeen Police Department did not identify the driver of the Mercedes, nor did it reveal if that driver is facing additional charges after Morris’ death.

