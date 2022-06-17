Multiple swim beaches closed at Belton, Stillhouse Hollow lakes due to low water levels

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Army Corps of Engineers on Friday announced the decision to close all the designated swim beaches at Belton and Stillhouse Hollow Lakes as a result of low water levels.

“Currently, lake levels are low enough that the designated swim areas are out of the water and cannot remain open,” the corps said.

The impacted designated swim areas are at Cedar Ridge Park, Westcliff Park, Temple Lake Park, Stillhouse Park, Dana Peak Park, and Union Grove Park.

The closures will remain in effect until further notice.

Boaters are also urged to use extreme caution while on the water as “areas that are usually safe to maneuver may now have unknown obstacles due to the low water levels,” the corps said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.