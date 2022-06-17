‘The Quarry’ is an 80s horror throwback worth the playthrough

(HARDWIRED) - The time has come for another showering of gore, and like a shark that smells blood, I have been summoned once again.

“The Quarry” was released on Friday, June 10th, 2022.

It is the spiritual sequel to 2015′s “Until Dawn,” developed by Supermassive Games.

Much like “Until Dawn,” the game ditches traditional gameplay in favor of a more cinematic presentation.

You only take control of your physical character and explore during specific moments in the game, otherwise you just participate in split second decisions, where you must hit a certain combination of buttons when prompted.

This type of game is not for everyone, but there are also plenty of things that The Quarry has going for it. I’m Levi from Hardwired and I’m here to wade through the entrails and deliver you the details.

