Rainfall chances are back but don’t hold your breath...

We’ve been absolutely starved for rainfall this year and we’re running close to a 10″ rainfall deficit not even halfway through the year. We are in no way forecasting drought-busting rainfall, some could see a bit of rainfall. Today’s rainfall chances are highest, near 30%, close to I-45 as a few isolated showers may bubble up in the afternoon heat after about 5 PM. These showers may migrate westward so we’ll have a 20% chance of rain for cities and towns near I-35. Near and west of Highway 281, we’re forecasting only a 10% chance of rain. Whatever precipitation manages to form late in the day should be over relatively soon after sunset. We’ll do the same thing again Saturday, but the 20% chance for isolated showers will cover the whole area! Again, consider yourself lucky if you see any rain because the rain chances drop out and stay out of the forecast Sunday onward.

Of course, it’s all about the heat going forward. Today and tomorrow will feature highs likely just a touch below 100° with some late-day clouds returning, but high pressure builds and strengthens again next week. High temperatures are expected to climb over 100° starting on Sunday and lasting through all of next week. The ridge should be at its strongest mid-week so high temperatures may crank up to as high as 105° leading into next weekend. Morning temperatures aren’t getting much better either. We’re inching closer to a normal morning low, but we’re still forecasting consistent mid-to-upper 70s for morning temperatures.

