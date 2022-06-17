Advertisement

Two injured in drive-by shooting in Temple

TPD investigates Thursday evening shooting that left two injured.
TPD investigates Thursday evening shooting that left two injured.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -Temple police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two people injured Thursday evening.

Officers responded at around 6:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of E. Adams Avenue.

They found the two male victims and multiple shell casings in the area.

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to Temple PD, the suspect was reportedly driving in a grey vehicle heading westbound on E. Adams Avenue.

Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

