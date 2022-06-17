Advertisement

Multiple swim beaches closed at Belton, Stillhouse Hollow lakes due to low water levels

Stillhouse Hollow Lake. (Photo by Kristen Victorin)
Stillhouse Hollow Lake. (Photo by Kristen Victorin)(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineering in Belton and Stillhouse Hollow Lakes have made the decision to close all the designated swim beaches at both lakes due to low water levels.

Currently lake levels are low enough that the designated swim areas are out of the water and cannot remain open.

The impacted designated swim areas are at Cedar Ridge Park, Westcliff Park, Temple Lake Park, Stillhouse Park, Dana Peak Park and Union Grove Park that will remain in effect until further notice.

“The public is still allowed to swim in the lake, but we urge you exercise extreme caution to underwater obstacles, be aware of your surroundings and as always please wear your life jacket whenever you are in or near the water,” said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Fort Worth District in a statement.

Boaters should also use extreme caution while on the water as areas that are usually safe to maneuver may now have unknown obstacles due to the low water levels.

