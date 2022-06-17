Waco High partners with Waco United to cut youth football costs
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco High School and Waco United have teamed up to make youth football more accessible for Waco ISD students.
If you live within the Waco ISD area, students can enroll in the upcoming seasons for half off the usual price. With the discounted price, enrollment is $45 for a flag team and $80 for a tackle team.
The league has 6U flag teams to 12U tackle teams.
Registration closes on July 1. The season will start in August.
