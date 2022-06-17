Waco High partners with Waco United to cut youth football costs

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco High School and Waco United have teamed up to make youth football more accessible for Waco ISD students.

If you live within the Waco ISD area, students can enroll in the upcoming seasons for half off the usual price. With the discounted price, enrollment is $45 for a flag team and $80 for a tackle team.

Waco Lions Youth League Team Events:

1) In Person sign up opportunity at Paul Tyson Field this Saturday from 9AM-11AM.

(4 Waco ISD Sponsored Teams)

Registration Link: https://t.co/gB73Pf7YQ2

2) Prospective Coaches Meeting at Waco High Fieldhouse Thursday 6/23 at 6PM.#WinatWaco pic.twitter.com/xttMwdV8s6 — Waco High Football (@TheWacoHighLion) June 16, 2022

The league has 6U flag teams to 12U tackle teams.

Registration closes on July 1. The season will start in August.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.