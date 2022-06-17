Advertisement

Waco High partners with Waco United to cut youth football costs

By Darby Brown
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco High School and Waco United have teamed up to make youth football more accessible for Waco ISD students.

If you live within the Waco ISD area, students can enroll in the upcoming seasons for half off the usual price. With the discounted price, enrollment is $45 for a flag team and $80 for a tackle team.

The league has 6U flag teams to 12U tackle teams.

Registration closes on July 1. The season will start in August.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers in Central Texas arrested Allen Roberts (left) Abel Chavez (middle)...
‘Biggest bust’: More than $500K in meth off Central Texas streets
Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
Former church secretary in Central Texas pleads guilty to embezzling more than $150K from local church
Fatal crash
Temple Police identify wrong-way driver killed in I-35 wreck
Jaylon Thornton faces charges of Injury to a Child by Omission due to reportedly delaying her...
Father of toddler who died from a gunshot wound surrenders to Waco authorities
The second largest canyon in the country lies in the heart of the Texas Panhandle
Texas Panhandle Officials: Avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage

Latest News

Waco High partners with local youth football league
Whitney
Central Texas high school football coaching changes
Central Texas high school coaching changes
Houston and the Dallas/Arlington areas will host games during the 2026 World Cup.
Dallas-Arlington, Houston chosen as 2026 World Cup host cities