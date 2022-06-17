Advertisement

Waco Police identify suspect in deadly shooting at off campus party near Baylor

The shooting happened at a party involving Baylor students at 2300 S. 2nd Street in Waco.
The shooting happened at a party involving Baylor students at 2300 S. 2nd Street in Waco.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police on Friday identified Calvin Nichols Jr. as the suspect in the murder of Joseph Craig Thomas Jr. on April 3, 2022 at an off-campus party near Baylor University.

Nichols Jr. was served a warrant while in custody in the Harris County Jail on June 16. Nichols was arrested on unrelated charges in Houston on June 5, 2022 and will be extradited to McLennan County.

Thomas, 24, of Houston, was shot and killed at an off-campus party attended by Baylor students in the 2300 block of S. 2nd Street.

Police said Thomas Jr. was not invited to the party, but showed up and started threatening people with a gun.

Later in the morning, another man, now identified as Nichols Jr., showed up to the residence and fatally shot Thomas.

At the time of the shooting, police said Thomas was not a Baylor student.

