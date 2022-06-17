Advertisement

WATCH: Family rescued by good Samaritans after boat capsizes in Florida

11 people were rescued after their boat capsized in Florida. (HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE).
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:46 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - 11 people in Florida were saved after their boat capsized, thanks to a group of good Samaritans.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call Sunday evening that several people were stranded near Beer Can Island.

Their boat had turned upside down in the water, according to authorities.

Several people were swimming around it and that’s when a nearby boat came over and began to lift people from the water.

Everyone was rescued and brought safely back to land.

One person went to the hospital for chest pains and shortness of breath.

Their condition is unknown.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers in Central Texas arrested Allen Roberts (left) Abel Chavez (middle)...
‘Biggest bust’: More than $500K in meth off Central Texas streets
Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
Former church secretary in Central Texas pleads guilty to embezzling more than $150K from local church
Fatal crash
Temple Police identify wrong-way driver killed in I-35 wreck
Jaylon Thornton faces charges of Injury to a Child by Omission due to reportedly delaying her...
Father of toddler who died from a gunshot wound surrenders to Waco authorities
The second largest canyon in the country lies in the heart of the Texas Panhandle
Texas Panhandle Officials: Avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage

Latest News

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Police say 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Alabama church
FILE - A aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
Yellowstone Park gateway towns fret about tourism future
A family of 11 were rescued by good Samaritans after their boat capsized in Florida.
Good Samaritans rescue family from capsized boat in Florida
FILE - Bayard Rustin, deputy director of the planned march on Washington program, points to a...
Freedom riders’ 1947 convictions vacated in North Carolina