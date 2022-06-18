Another Heat Wave Looms

We’ll see a few spotty showers north of Highway 84 until sunset, but otherwise it’ll be toasty and dry. We stay in the mid 90′s until sunset, with temperatures in the mid 80′s late evening. We start Fathers Day in the mid 70s, with highs getting into the triple-digits for many of you during the afternoon. Sunshine will dominate, so be sure to stay hydrated and have easy access to AC.

Unfortunately we’re looking to see another streak of triple-digits as we go throughout the work week. Heat Advisories will likely be issued, as we’re going to see highs at or slightly above 100° almost every day. Feels Like Temperatures will also play a role as southeast winds will move through the area, upping our dew points. You can expect it to feel like it’s 105° most days next week, and that heat wave looks to continue into next weekend.

