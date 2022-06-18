Advertisement

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office find pounds of marijuana among other drugs in arrest

Bexar County Sheriff's Office detained two people in a search warrant
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Two people have been arrested by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for several pounds of marijuana and other drugs.

Deputies executed a search warrant June 27 in the 6900 block of Martinique Drive when approaching the residence one of the suspects Ashley Mendez, 28, was getting into her vehicle to leave the residence.

Deputies immediately detained her and discovered 5 THC vape pens on the front seat as well as 1.2 lbs. of marijuana and 47 additional THC vape pens were located in the trunk of the vehicle.

Deputies proceeded to the residence and detained Ruben Zambrano, 38, in the kitchen.

Ashley Mendez, 28, and Ruben Zambrano, 38, each face charges
Through the course of executing the search warrant deputies discovered 13.4 lbs. of marijuana, 2.2 lbs. of hash oil, 1.2 ounces of cocaine, 2.9 grams of methamphetamine, one shotgun and $16, 757.00 in US currency.

Both suspects were transported to the Bexar County Jail and are each facing charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver 4g- 200g, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver over 400g, possession of a controlled substance 1g- 4g, and possession of marijuana 5lbs- 50lbs.

Through the course of executing the search warrant deputies discovered 13.4 lbs. of marijuana, 2.2 lbs. of hash oil, 1.2 ounces of cocaine, 2.9 grams of methamphetamine, one shotgun and $16, 757.00 in US currency.(Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

