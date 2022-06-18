Deputies in Central Texas recover stolen RV, narcotics found

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A stolen travel trailer has been recovered by the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies executed a search warrant June 15 at an area on County Road 1627 in the Walling Bend area.

Along with the stolen trailer, investigators recovered over 30 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, packaging materials and paraphernalia indicative of the trafficking of narcotics.

April Thomas was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

