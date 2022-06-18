Advertisement

Deputies in Central Texas recover stolen RV, narcotics found

Along with the stolen trailer, investigators recovered over 30 grams of methamphetamine,...
Along with the stolen trailer, investigators recovered over 30 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, packaging materials and paraphernalia indicative of the trafficking of narcotics.(Bosque County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A stolen travel trailer has been recovered by the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies executed a search warrant June 15 at an area on County Road 1627 in the Walling Bend area.

Along with the stolen trailer, investigators recovered over 30 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, packaging materials and paraphernalia indicative of the trafficking of narcotics.

April Thomas was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers in Central Texas arrested Allen Roberts (left) Abel Chavez (middle)...
‘Biggest bust’: More than $500K in meth off Central Texas streets
Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
Former church secretary in Central Texas pleads guilty to embezzling more than $150K from local church
Fatal crash
Temple Police identify wrong-way driver killed in I-35 wreck
Jaylon Thornton faces charges of Injury to a Child by Omission due to reportedly delaying her...
Father of toddler who died from a gunshot wound surrenders to Waco authorities
The second largest canyon in the country lies in the heart of the Texas Panhandle
Texas Panhandle Officials: Avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage

Latest News

Chadrick Avery, 17, was last seen at 11 p.m. June 17 in the 900 block of Duncan Perry Road.
Missing Alert issued for North Texas teen with intellectual disability
fastcast
Getting Hot For Father Day As Another Heat Wave Moves In
FASTCAST
Another Triple-Digit Heat Wave Is Looming
Quintavia “Tay-Tay” Higgins is wanted by authorities for multiple offenses including robbery,...
Hearne Police Department, Robertson County Sheriff’s Office search for wanted suspect