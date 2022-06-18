Advertisement

Central Texas celebrates Juneteenth

A parade was held in historic East Waco to celebrate the holiday.
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - All across Central Texas people came together to celebrate Juneteenth with parades and gatherings marking the day’s second year as a national holiday.

“This is our second year celebrating it as a federal holiday,” said Rachel E. Pate, Vice President of the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce.

“And each year we have seen it grow in participation. So really, it’s become more of a community celebration for freedom for all.”

Historically Juneteenth is day that holds incredible cultural significance in Texas, and now at a national level.

“The significance is allowing our people to know and to celebrate where we come from,” said Shirley LaTour with the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce.

“Our freedom. That we’re not just now free. But that this is the nation finally recognizing that we are free that we are equal. And for us to be proud of where we come from.”

The holiday is a day to mark the end of slavery in America, but not the end of progress.

“It means that everyone has the same rights and opportunities,” said Pate.

“It doesn’t mean the inequality or inequity has disappeared in our country. But it’s a great sign that we can come together and change things like that.”

